Kerala is looking at technological innovations in the fisheries sector to improve its sustainability and fishermen’s welfare.

At a recent function in Neendakara Fisheries Harbour, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan underlined the need for modernising the fisheries sector through the adaptation of modern technologies including artificial intelligence with the support of Norwegian organisations for the overall development of the sector.

Dinesh Kaippilli, nodal officer, Kerala-Norway collaborative project, told businessline that AI is expected to play a key role in Kerala’s deep sea fishing sector. A recent State delegation to Norway under the leadership of the Chief Minister had an opportunity to examine a fishing craft fitted with an AI-assisted equipment system which displayed less manpower requirement and crew safety in adverse conditions.

A cherished history

Norway, he said, has a very long history of commercial fishing with most advanced technologies pertaining to fuel efficiency coupled with non-conventional energy sources, improved and more sustainable fishing gears, better fish processing and storage techniques and AI-assisted fish finding and capture.

The vessels used for deep sea fishing in Norway are larger and more specialised than those used for inshore fishing with advanced navigation, communication and fishing gears. They use AI and other advanced technologies to improve fishing practices and sustainability.

For instance, the use of smart fishing gear which uses sensors and AI to monitor and optimise fishing practices. Sensors can detect the presence of fish and help fishermen to target their efforts more effectively and improve catch efficiency. Likewise, the development of autonomous fishing vessels with AI and machine learning could help navigate the ocean, detect fish and optimise fishing practices. AI and machine learning can also be used to analyse data on fish population and predict changes in stock levels.

While such innovations are promoted in Kerala, he said the interest of local fisher-folk needs to be protected by involving them in the entire activity through training and empowerment. Such an abroad-trained community can bring in visible changes in the sector through sustainable fishing. Efforts are also in progress to send students, especially belonging to the fishermen community, to Norway for better education and training, he said.

Globally, Norway Seafood Innovation cluster is considered as one of the major technology leads by promoting the growth of the fish industry through the use of data sciences and intelligent technologies, he added.

