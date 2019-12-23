Agri Business

Kerala’s paddy cultivation is on the rise: Minister

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on December 23, 2019 Published on December 23, 2019

The area under paddy cultivation in Kerala has started increasing in the recent period, crossing more than two lakh hectares following the government's promotional efforts to this effect, said the State Food and Civil Supplies Minister, P.Thilothaman.

It was more than 10 lakh hectares in the 70's, but dwindled to 1.96 lakh hectares over the period due to various reasons. However, the present government has taken earnest attempt to revive paddy cultivation and it has started yielding results especially in Palakkad, Thrissur and Kuttanad areas. There was substantial reduction in barren lands and the government is now utilising it for paddy cultivation, he said

The Minister was speaking after launching the Fortified Rice Bran cooking oil introduced by Pavizham Oil and Foods here on Monday. Of late, the usage of rice bran oil is gaining acceptance due to its various health benefits, he added.

Kerala
agriculture
