Kharif sowing picks up pace with improved rainfall

Taking Manipur’s flavours beyond its borders
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
Kharif planting improved significantly since last week with the sowing shortfall narrowing to 8.61 per cent, covering 413.34 lakh hectares (lh), compared with 452.3 lh covered in the corresponding week last year. Slight improvement in monsoon rainfall helped speed up the pace, according to data released by the Agriculture Ministry on Friday.
There was some revival in monsoon activity this week with the overall rainfall deficit coming down from 28 per cent to 14 per cent. However, only 30 per cent of districts in the country received normal rains so far, with 42 per cent of them deficient and 11 per cent acutely deficient.
Rice planting is down by nearly 11 per cent to 98 lh as against 110 lh covered during the same period last year. Among the States that have reported less area under rice cultivation are Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.
With all three major pulses crops – arhar, urad and moong – reporting lesser acreage, pulses cultivation continues to be a worry. The shortfall in planting is as high as 25 per cent. Planting of pulses stood at 34.22 lh this week, compared with 45.73 lh covered in the same week last year. The shortfall was reported in most pulses-growing States, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
The spurt in groundnut planting reported from Gujarat was not good enough to take care of the shortfall in soyabean sowing in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Soyabean area is down by 21 per cent in Madhya Pradesh and 23 per cent in Maharashtra.
Karnataka is another State that reported dip in oilseeds planting. The total area under oilseeds cultivation till this week was 75.68 lh, nearly 10 per cent lower than 83.78 lh achieved during the same week last year.
Among the foodgrain crops, coarse cereals reported relatively better performance. Even its area is down by 6.6 per cent to 71.17 lh as against 76.22 lh last year. While all major coarse cereals crops such as maize, bajra and jowar reported drop in sowing, the least was in maize. As against 41.59 lh covered in the same week last year, the maize acreage this week stood at 40.47 lh. The acreage is particularly poor in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Bihar.
Cotton, on the other hand, caught on well with higher area under cotton cultivation reported from Gujarat and Rajasthan. However, the area reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh is lower as compared to the same period in 2018-19. So far, cotton has been planted in 77.71 lh as compared 77.50 lh in the previous kharif season till date.
There is slight shrink in sugarcane area too, particularly in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The crop, on the other hand, is doing well in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh as of now. The sugarcane acreage till date is close to 50 lh as compared to 52 lh planted in 2018-19.
Water storage in 91 Central Water Commission-monitored reservoirs this week was 35.11 billion cubic metre (bcm) as against 37.22 bcm same week last year. The worst-hit seems to be southern region where water storage was only 8.51 bcm , or 16 per cent of the live storage capacity. Last year, the storage was as high as 31 per cent during the same period. The storage in western region water bodies too was 16 per cent, but it was only marginally lower than 18 per cent in the corresponding period last year.
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
Bike ambulances bring timely first-aid services to people in remote areas around Shimla
Rajasthan’s mining industry is far from the modernised operation one expects it to be
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
The Budget focuses on the fundamentals needed for better insurance penetration
Early retirement is an option for some, provided they have clarity on their plans after the big step
The Budget has made the entire 60 per cent of the withdrawable NPS corpus, tax-free
The stock of BEML gained 7.7 per cent breaching the 21- as well as the 50-day moving averages on Thursday.
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...