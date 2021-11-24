Agri Business

KisanKraft eyes SAARC, Africa for export of farm equipment

Vishwanath Kulkarni Bengaluru | Updated on November 24, 2021

Ravindra Agarwal, Promoter and Managing Director, KisanKraft Ltd

To invest ₹25 crore in expanding Nellore unit

Bengaluru-based KisanKraft Pvt Ltd, a farm equipment maker focussed on small and medium farmers, is eyeing the overseas markets in SAARC, West Asia and Africa.

The company expects to start shipping farm equipment such as inter-cultivators and brush cutters manufactured at its Nellore plant from early next year, said Ravindra Agarwal, Promoter and Managing Director, KisanKraft Ltd.

Till recently, the company used to import these equipments from its principals in China.

“We have been getting enquiries from the Middle East and Africa,” Agarwal said adding that the company expects to announce some significant orders soon.

The company has been selling its products manufactured in China in countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Now we will be exporting these products manufactured at Nellore unit, he said. The company has started manufacturing of BIS-ISI certified engines, water pumps and inter-cultivators at its Nellore facility.

Additional investment

KisanKraft is also making additional investment of ₹25 crore in its Nellore facility to manufacture sprayers, brushcutters, chainsaws among other equipment, Agarwal said. “We are also working on manufacturing a few other products such as reapers,” he said.

KisanKraft’s expanded facility is expected to be operational in about six months, Agarwal said adding that the company is setting up testing plots in 30 acres next to the manufacturing units.

Published on November 24, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like