KisanKraft eyes SAARC, Africa for export of farm equipment

Bengaluru-based KisanKraft Pvt Ltd, a farm equipment maker focussed on small and medium farmers, is eyeing the overseas markets in SAARC, West Asia and Africa.

The company expects to start shipping farm equipment such as inter-cultivators and brush cutters manufactured at its Nellore plant from early next year, said Ravindra Agarwal, Promoter and Managing Director, KisanKraft Ltd.

Till recently, the company used to import these equipments from its principals in China.

“We have been getting enquiries from the Middle East and Africa,” Agarwal said adding that the company expects to announce some significant orders soon.

The company has been selling its products manufactured in China in countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Now we will be exporting these products manufactured at Nellore unit, he said. The company has started manufacturing of BIS-ISI certified engines, water pumps and inter-cultivators at its Nellore facility.

Additional investment

KisanKraft is also making additional investment of ₹25 crore in its Nellore facility to manufacture sprayers, brushcutters, chainsaws among other equipment, Agarwal said. “We are also working on manufacturing a few other products such as reapers,” he said.

KisanKraft’s expanded facility is expected to be operational in about six months, Agarwal said adding that the company is setting up testing plots in 30 acres next to the manufacturing units.