KUFOS signs MoU with CWRDM on research collaboration

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) for collaborating in academic and research studies.
The MoU was signed and exchanged between the KUFOS Registrar B.Manojkumar and CWRDM Executive Director Manoj P. Samuel in the presence of Vice-Chancellor K.Riji John.
CWRDM is a research organisation under the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment in Kozhikode, which is working with a mission to enhance the quality of life by ensuring water security for all and responsible for the studies related to water resources management in the State of Kerala.
According to the agreement, KUFOS and CWRDM will collaborate in studies in various fields of aquatic ecosystem management (including aquatic pollution monitoring and abatement, water quality management, climate change studies, wetland management, wastewater management, coastal processes and coastal zone management, restoration of degraded ecosystems), water-energy-GHG-Food nexus/systems, water distribution, allocation and economics and so on.
Students of KUFOS can use the research facilities at CRWDM and all the research scholars admitted in CWRDM are eligible to register for Ph.D. under the respective faculties of KUFOS. Scientists at CWRDS will be awarded title of recognized research guides of KUFOS and they will be visiting faculties / professors of KUFOS in their area of specialization.
