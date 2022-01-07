Agri Business

KVK develops technology to clean harvested banana plantations

Sajeev Kumar V Kochi | Updated on January 07, 2022

Ernakulam KVK demonstrating the technology of cleaning of harvested banana plantation by shredding the stems into tiny pieces making them easily dissolved in the soil.

Shredding leftover stems makes them easily dissolved in the soil to nourish the bio-fertility of the earth.

The Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has demonstrated the technology of cleaning harvested banana plantations to nourish the bio-fertility of the soil.

The technology KVK demonstrated to the farmers involves shredding the left over stems into tiny pieces making them easily dissolved in the soil and ready to get composted. According to the KVK, the process makes farms clean and prepared for the next crop besides enhancing the organic content of the soil.

“Normally, the stems in the banana plantations after the harvest are left discarded, turning which a breeding ground for many parasites and hindering the next crop. By shredding it into tiny pieces soon after the harvest not only make them easily dissolved in soil but clean the farm”, said Shinoj Subramanian, Head of KVK and added that the shredded pieces are in a form to get composted for organic manure in future.

Wealth from waste

One-acre banana plantation generates 30 tonnes of banana stems. As per the KVK technology, up to 4 tonnes of biomass could be converted into tiny pieces within one hour using the tractor operated waste shredder. “Properly composted banana biomass from one-acre areas if used in situ can enhance organic matter by 0.1 to 0.2 per cent and that could reduce chemical fertilizer requirement by 16 per cent”, Subramanian said.

KVK demonstrated this technology in line with the ‘generating wealth from waste’, a flagship programme envisaged in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan of the Central Government.

KVK also exploresmaking silage for dairy animals from the left-over banana stems.

Published on January 07, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like