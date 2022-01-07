KVK develops technology to clean harvested banana plantations

The Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has demonstrated the technology of cleaning harvested banana plantations to nourish the bio-fertility of the soil.

The technology KVK demonstrated to the farmers involves shredding the left over stems into tiny pieces making them easily dissolved in the soil and ready to get composted. According to the KVK, the process makes farms clean and prepared for the next crop besides enhancing the organic content of the soil.

“Normally, the stems in the banana plantations after the harvest are left discarded, turning which a breeding ground for many parasites and hindering the next crop. By shredding it into tiny pieces soon after the harvest not only make them easily dissolved in soil but clean the farm”, said Shinoj Subramanian, Head of KVK and added that the shredded pieces are in a form to get composted for organic manure in future.

Wealth from waste

One-acre banana plantation generates 30 tonnes of banana stems. As per the KVK technology, up to 4 tonnes of biomass could be converted into tiny pieces within one hour using the tractor operated waste shredder. “Properly composted banana biomass from one-acre areas if used in situ can enhance organic matter by 0.1 to 0.2 per cent and that could reduce chemical fertilizer requirement by 16 per cent”, Subramanian said.

KVK demonstrated this technology in line with the ‘generating wealth from waste’, a flagship programme envisaged in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan of the Central Government.

KVK also exploresmaking silage for dairy animals from the left-over banana stems.