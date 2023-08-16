Lawrencedale Agro Processing India (LEAF), an Ooty-based agri-technology company, has joined hands with Andhra Pradesh State Co-operative Bank Ltd (APCOB) to promote sustainable livelihoods for marginalised farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

“Our partnership with APCOB will bring extensive enhancement to the agriculture sector. We will be rolling out our LEAF Sustainable Agriculture Development Programme to support marginalised farmers,” Palat Vijayaraghavan, Founder & CEO of LEAF, said.

Besides helping farmers assess soil health, decide on the right inputs, and improve the carbon content of soil through scientific regenerative farming techniques, LEAF works with farmers to prepare an appropriate financial mechanism plan.

“We help them leverage satellite data, coupled with artificial intelligence and machine learning, to monitor the crops well. We will also help them find markets to sell their produce. The entire process is driven by a big data technology platform,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Our extensive and robust network of District Co-operative Central Banks (DCCB) and Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) will deliver specialised focussed services and products,” R. Sreenath Reddy, Managing Director, APCOB, said.

