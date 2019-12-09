Liquidity crunch in cardamom market likely to have impact on prices

Liquidity crunch being witnessed in the cardamom market is likely to make an impact on prices, say traders.

According to traders, the financial stress is the result of continuing higher arrivals in the auction market in the last few weeks and this has affected the purchasing capacity of buyers.

The majority of the buyers are finding difficulties for raising funds for fresh procurement. Cardamom trade is usually transacted on a cash and carry mode and it needs a proper money supply to avail stock on a daily basis.

Hence, the auction market on Monday at Bodinayakanur is likely to be on a steady trend and traders are not expecting any boom in prices. The total quantity offered was 94 tonnes in two sessions.

The auctioneers- Indian Traditional Cardamom Planters Company offered 58 tonnes in the morning trade, while the quantity on offer in the afternoon session was 36 tonnes. Vandanmedu GreenGold Cardaomom Producer Company is the auctioneers.

Since the auctions are conducted in Bodinayakanur, traders are expecting more active participation as a majority of the dealers are based in Bodi. The prices are under pressure last week with a reported drop in arrivals.

Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets said that the most active cardamom January futures rose 3.9 per cent or Rs115.4when closed at Rs3060.30 on Friday. The January futures prices is showing bullish on the daily chart.