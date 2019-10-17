Live Stock Prices

as on : 17-10-2019 12:00:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Natham(TN)10.00-50160.001800180012.50
Gopalpatti(TN)8.00NC140.00160016006.67
Elumathur(TN)7.47-16.8279.9623392419-13.69
Margao(Ker)5.23-28.1657.2612601050-
Thondamuthur(TN)4.50NC41.0024002500-15.79
Ettumanoor(Ker)2.3021.058.40340042003.03
Published on October 17, 2019
TOPICS
animals and livestock