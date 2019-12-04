Live Stock Prices

as on : 04-12-2019 03:17:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Manjeswaram(Ker)45.0028.57680.00250502785012.08
Shillong(Meh)26.00-3.71264.001300015000-27.78
Mumbai(Mah)10.0066.677884.00330003300017.86
Valpol(ASM)3.35135.92122.3020700232003.50
Dadengiri(Meh)1.50259.6095008500-
Tura(Meh)1.4064.7113.5095007500-
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC57.0023500235002.17
Payyannur(Ker)0.70-1.41243.702700022000-
Published on December 04, 2019
TOPICS
animals and livestock