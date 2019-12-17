Live Stock Prices

as on : 17-12-2019 04:34:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Kanakapura(Kar)5405.00170.2552810.001400010000-6.67
Bangalore(Kar)2800.001.8284100.001650016500-5.71
Arasikere(Kar)2508.00-5016.0012000--29.41
Mandya(Kar)1500.004003600.0090001500028.57
Nanjangud(Kar)1500.00-2517000.0090009500-18.18
Honnali(Kar)1000.00-43.8271740.0012000800020.00
Channagiri(Kar)306.00-9.478662.00353643519511.05
Mangalore(Kar)195.00-58.061320.002400022000-
Puttur(Kar)77.00-26.67908.001225012250-5.77
Kolar(Kar)40.00-80.0020000-NC
Mangalore(Kar)32.00-49.21190.00190001750026.67
Siddapur(Kar)31.00244.44122.00233992279925.14
Arasikere(Kar)26.00-52.0014500--
Shillong(Meh)22.00-121358.001500013500-16.67
Anthiyur(TN)14.8090.72102.22980930-
Pollachi(TN)11.1076.1986.6025002600-3.85
Madathukulam(TN)9.2039.39418.402800275012.45
Anaimalai(TN)5.4020064.8027002600NC
Natham(TN)5.0066.67272.001800180012.50
Thondamuthur(TN)3.70-17.7885.40260025006.12
Vadaseri(TN)3.00NC18.0027003000-22.86
Eathamozhi(TN)3.005028.0027003000-
Kalliakavillai(TN)3.002011.0027003000-
Vamanapuram(Ker)2.101106.2042004800-
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC36.0021000230005.00
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC36.0028002800-22.22
Margao(Mah)1.29-82.4149.8810501295-
Valpol(ASM)1.19-27.44127.9620800208004.00
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC59.00280002350021.74
Gopalpatti(TN)1.00-50318.00160016006.67
Published on December 17, 2019
TOPICS
animals and livestock