Live Stock Prices

as on : 19-12-2019 07:02:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cow
Daryapur(Mah)2.00-4.0019500-126.74
Ox
Daryapur(Mah)6.00-12.0022500--0.44
Published on December 19, 2019
