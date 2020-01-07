Live Stock Prices

as on : 07-01-2020 04:22:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Channagiri(Kar)225.00-450.0036098--
Manjeswaram(Ker)60.00-120.0029550--
Sagar(Kar)54.00-108.0011879--
Gonikappal(Kar)37.00-74.002600--
Mangalore(Kar)26.00-52.0019000--
Shillong(Meh)25.00-50.0015000-NC
Mumbai(Mah)6.00-12.0032000--
Taliparamba(Ker)2.40NC9.6024300247004.52
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00-4.0022500--
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00-2.0029000--
Valpol(UP)0.98-7.0020500--
Payyannur(Ker)0.85-3.413.462500025000-
Published on January 07, 2020
TOPICS
animals and livestock