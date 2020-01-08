Live Stock Prices

as on : 08-01-2020 04:20:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Shillong(Meh)30.0020110.001400015000-6.67
Mangalore(Kar)27.003.85106.001900019000-
Moodigere(Kar)13.00-26.0034228--
Mumbai(Mah)5.00-16.6722.003200032000-3.03
Valpol(UP)1.7073.4710.4020500205006.22
Published on January 08, 2020
