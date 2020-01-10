Live Stock Prices

as on : 10-01-2020 03:14:23 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Bull
Teliamura(Tri)26.00-52.0028000--
Cow
Teliamura(Tri)15.00-30.0018000--
Goat
Madhugiri(Kar)49.00-98.0022002--
Sultanpur(UP)40.00-80.003775--
Teliamura(Tri)36.00-72.003800--
Shillong(Meh)35.0016.67240.001350013500-10.00
Jafarganj(UP)30.00-60.004000--
Manjeswaram(Ker)25.00-37.5250.002955029550-
Sonamura(Tri)13.00-26.002500--
Taliparamba(Ker)2.504.1719.4024500243004.26
Valpol(UP)2.1744.6717.7420500205005.13
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC4.002800029000-
Payyannur(Ker)0.88-1.127.002200024000-
Pigs
Flower Market,Gazipur(Del)2400.00-4800.004--
Teliamura(Tri)26.00-52.003500-NC
Published on January 10, 2020
animals and livestock