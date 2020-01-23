Live Stock Prices

as on : 23-01-2020 03:49:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Channagiri(Kar)240.00-12.731946.0035369356594.66
Puttur(Kar)72.00-144.0012250--
Manjeswaram(Ker)40.0060330.0025050295503.94
Shillong(Meh)35.009.38374.001200013000-11.11
Mumbai(Mah)19.00180062.003200032000-3.03
Gonikappal(Kar)18.00-51.35110.0026002600-
Siddapur(Kar)15.00-42.3182.001901222399-
Honnali(Kar)9.00-18.0034958-3.35
Taliparamba(Ker)2.30-829.00253002530015.00
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00-33.339.002850028000-
Valpol(UP)0.87-47.5922.8020800205006.67
Payyannur(Ker)0.58-34.099.922200024000-
Published on January 23, 2020
animals and livestock