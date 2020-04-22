Live Stock Prices

as on : 22-04-2020 03:23:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Hen
Panisagar(Tri)80.00-160.00500--
Pigs
Bachaibari(Tri)125.00-41.86680.003435-
Published on April 22, 2020
