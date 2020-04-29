Live Stock Prices

as on : 29-04-2020 03:14:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Sonamura(Tri)23.0091.67278.0060003000-
Valpol(TN)8.311438.8921.121050013600-13.22
Pigs
Bachaibari(Tri)125.00NC930.003434-
Published on April 29, 2020
