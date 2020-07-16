Live Stock Prices

as on : 16-07-2020 03:48:46 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Kadur(Kar)22.00-89.95482.00100005500-
Shillong(Meh)15.00150598.001650015500-2.94
Siddapur(Kar)2.00-93.33266.00240092168952.93
Valpol(Jha)1.13-37.7826100-31.82
Taliparamba(Ker)1.1022.2245.40290002450036.15
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80-2021.60310002600037.78
Kasargod(Ker)0.80-1.6028500-30.73
Hen
Panisagar(Tri)40.0014.29850.00450550-
Published on July 16, 2020
TOPICS
animals and livestock
