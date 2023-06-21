The confluence of opposing winds over land and sea in the absence of organised monsoon flows has been triggering rainfall at disparate places over the past few days even as India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the monsoon to revive sooner than later.

Biparjoy remnant active

A low-pressure area left behind by erstwhile cyclone Storm Biparjoy persisted over Central Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning after setting off flooding rain and high winds over Gujarat, Rajasthan, and parts of Madhya Pradesh during the past week.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate to scattered to fairly widespread rain, isolated thunderstorms, and lightning over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand while it will be isolated to scattered over the plains of North-West India during the next five days.

Heavy rain forecast

Isolated heavy rain is likely over Uttarakhand from Friday to Sunday; over Himachal Pradesh, North Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh on Sunday; and over Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha from Friday to Sunday.

The cyclonic circulation over West-Central and adjoining South-West Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast has been bringing moderate to heavy rain over Tamil Nadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

On Wednesday, a trough from here ran down to Lakshadweep and adjoining the South-East Arabian Sea across Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Another trough persisted over the South-East Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast.

Troughs to stay for now

These troughs or circulations will either persist or jiggle locations before they break down one by one as the monsoon revives in the next two-three days.

The IMD said conditions are favourable for its further advance into more parts of the South Peninsula, plains of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and East Pradesh; some parts of Odisha and East Uttar Pradesh during this period.

Above-normal rain in TN

The Regional Met Centre of the IMD in Chennai said light to moderate rain, lightning, and thunderstorms are likely at a few places over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal while it will be isolated places over South Tamil Nadu.

The monsoon has so far returned above-normal rainfall of 13 per cent for Tamil Nadu, though the northern parts received the bulk of the surplus precipitation. The southern and western parts of the state as well as a few in the central had to share most of the deficit.

East, North-East India

Parts of the East and North-East have also been witnessing moderate to heavy to very heavy rain during the past few days. The IMD has forecast isolated extremely heavy rain for the hills of West Bengal and Sikkim and isolated heavy very heavy falls for the rest of the North-Eastern States on Wednesday.

Isolated heavy rain is also likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, and the plains of West Bengal on Wednesday and Thursday, and Odisha up to Monday with isolated very heavy falls over Odisha Saturday and Sunday.