‘Loose cotton offtake dips to 5.45 lakh bales in India’

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
India’s loose cotton consumption dropped steeply from 26.10 lakh bales (each of 170 kg) in 2010-11 to 5.45 lakh bales in 2019-20.
A survey conducted by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles and Management, Coimbatore, revealed that loose cotton consumption dropped considerably during the review period.
“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the average consumption of loose cotton this year has been adversely impacted by 25 per cent i.e. equivalent quantity of 1.82 lakh bales in view of general conditions of reduced economic activities,” the survey findings said. It also added that in a non-covid year, loose cotton consumption in the country could have been the equivalent to 7.27 lakh bales. Notably, loose cotton is priced a little lower than the prevailing benchmark cotton prices.
Lotton doesn’t find significant consumption in the cotton value-chain, but it is consumed by the unorganised pilow and cotton mattress makers, users in hospital setting besides household consumption for religious rituals.
Atul Ganatra, President, Cotton Association of India (CAI), told BusinessLine that the main reasons for drop in loose consumption include higher transportation cost compared to ginned-processed ready bales. Also, loose cotton faced contamination issues due to its packaging.
Further, with introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST), the unregistered cash transactions for loose cotton has gone down drastically. Also, mechanisation in the processing has also reduced consumption of loose cotton.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...