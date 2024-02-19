The Madras High Court has asked the Tamil Nadu Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department, to consider a plea to supply masur dal (red lentil) through the public distribution system.

Sri Sairam Impex, an empanelled supplier of pulses and a lentil importer, filed a writ of mandamus, seeking the court to order the government to include red lentil in the tenders floated by the State government for the supply of pulses through ration shops. The tenders seek bids only for the supply of tur dal (pigeon pea or arhar) and Canadian yellow lentil.

The non-exclusion of red lentil in the tender is “detrimental to the public exchequer, and Sri Sai Impex urged that the pulse be included in the subsequent tenders along with other varieties.

‘Expensive’ tur

Referring to a letter from the Union Department of Consumer Affairs to all States, Sri Sai Impex argued that the Centre had urged them to encourage the use of subsidised chana dal (gram) or red lentils in welfare schemes to replace the more expensive ‘but more necessarily more nutritious” pulse such as tur dal.

The Centre came out with the directive following an upward pressure on tur owing to lower domestic production and urged the States to enforce and monitor stock disclosure by traders, importers, wholesalers, and stockists to check price rise.

In particular, the Department of Consumer Affairs, in the letter dated November 11, 2023, suggested that the Tamil Nadu Government could consider replacing its distribution of tur dal with masur dal (red lentils) through ration shops and other welfare scheme beneficiaries.

‘More reasonably priced’

This was because red lentils could easily substitute tur dal, and it was available at “a much more reasonable rate.” “This will reduce the subsidy burden on the State government and also ease the overall consumption demand for tur dal and its prices in the country,” said Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs.

Singh offered to allocate masur from buffer stocks at minimum support prices or even a lower price in case the State opts for it for PDS and other welfare schemes.

Justice Anita Sumanth ordered the Cooperation, Food, and Consumer Protection Department secretary to hear Sri Sai Impex and “pass orders in accordance with law” within eight weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of the order passed on February 13.