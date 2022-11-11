Maganti Seshu Madhav, a scientist with the Indian Institute of Rice Research of ICAR, has been appointed as the Director of ICAR-Central Tobacco Research Institute located in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.

“With over three decades of research experience, he has good contributions in the field of plant biotechnology and genetic enhancement in rice,” a statement said here on Friday.

He has also done good work on introgression of blast resistance genes into elite rice cultivars for the development of blast resistance.