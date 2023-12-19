The Maharashtra government has announced that it will establish onion storage banks across the State and use nuclear technology for irradiation to extend the freshness and shelf life of the bulb crop.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced in the State legislature that the government has initiated this step to ensure that onion farmers don’t suffer loss due to price fluctuation and have well-equipped storage.

Nuclear technology for onion irradiation involves using controlled doses of ionising radiation to make onions safer to eat by killing harmful microorganisms and extending their shelf life. It’s a way to improve food safety and reduce spoilage without making the food radioactive.

Also Read: Indian govt fears Rabi onion production may drop sharply

Ionising radiation has enough energy to alter the structure of atoms. In the case of onion irradiation, the goal is not to make the onions radioactive but to use the energy to affect certain components in the onions. Irradiation can slow down the natural process of ripening and decay, which extends the freshness and shelf life of the onions.

Shinde said nuclear scientist Anil Kokadkar will guide the State government in this project. “Farmers are facing losses due to unavailability of storage space. The onion bank concept based on nuclear technology will ensure that onion crop is not damaged when it is stored. This project will boost onion production and also help farmers to fetch good price for their produce,” said Shinde.

Maharashtra contributes approximately 43 per cent of India’s onion production and majority of farmers store their produce in traditional chawls. Despite housing Asia’s biggest onion market in Lasalgaon, Nashik farmers rue that they have to struggle to keep their onions safe from rains and humidity due to the unavailability of quality storage facilities.

How it will be done?

Onions will exposed to controlled doses of ionising radiation. This is usually done in a special facility where the process is carefully monitored. The onions are not heated, and they don’t become radioactive.

Regulatory agencies set standards and guidelines to ensure that irradiated food, including onions, is safe to eat. These guidelines ensure that the radiation levels used are effective for the intended purpose but do not pose a risk to consumers.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit