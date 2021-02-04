Maharashtra cabinet approves water conservation programme

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday approved the implementation of Chief Minister Water Conservation Programme, costing ₹1,340.75 crore. Under the programme, water sources would be repaired, which will enhance the State’s irrigation capacity.
The period of the programme is from April 2020 to March 2023, a media statement said.
In the last 30 to 40 years to alleviate drought, many water sources had been created through employment guarantee schemes. However, due to lack of regular maintenance, it is not being used to its full potential. Out of the completed sources, 7,916 need to be repaired, and water storage and irrigation capacity need to be restored. If these are revived, water will be available at full capacity.
Under the programme, various ponds, and lakes with the irrigation capacity up to 600 hectares would be repaired. Also, repair work of canals due to breakage of its lining will also be undertaken.
