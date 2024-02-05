Sugar mills in Maharashtra are bracing for an extended crushing season that is expected to stretch until April, leading to an anticipated sugar production of approximately 95 lakh tonnes.

As of the end of January, the mills in the State have crushed a substantial 676 lakh tonnes of sugarcane, yielding 65 lakh tonnes of sugar. The industry experts predict that operations will persist for the next two months, benefiting from an increased availability of sugarcane, facilitated by unseasonal rains that have bolstered crop growth in the fields.

Mills’ constraints

B.B. Thombare, the President of the Western India Sugar Mills Association, said mills are poised to receive a steady supply of sugarcane over the next 50-60 days. This influx is expected to amount to more than 300 lakh tonnes of sugarcane available for crushing. Interestingly, unregistered sugarcane, prompted by the unseasonal rains, is also finding its way to the mills. However, this unexpected rise in sugarcane supply has led to a shortage of sugarcane cutters, highlighting the challenges posed by the dynamic agricultural conditions.

Moreover, the mills are facing constraints on diverting sugar to ethanol production due to regulatory restrictions. The prevailing conditions, including favourable weather and an abundance of sugarcane, contribute to the positive outlook. The extended crushing season, supported by unseasonal rains, has become a boon for the sugar industry in Maharashtra, fostering higher production levels and economic activity in the region, said industry players.

