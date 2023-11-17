Fifteen days into the sugarcane crushing season in Maharashtra, sugar mills are facing challenges in operating at full capacity due to a farmers’ protest demanding higher prices for their produce. Currently, only 103 mills are in operation, a decrease from the 141 mills that were operational during the same period last season.

The mills that are running have crushed only 36 lakh tonnes of sugarcane, a significant drop from the 101 lakh tonnes crushed during the corresponding period last season. Operating mills in the State have produced just 2 lakh tonnes of sugar compared to 8 lakh tonnes of production same time in the last season.

The Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS), a farmers’ organisation in western Maharashtra, has initiated a protest, demanding that sugar mills pay an additional ₹400 per tonne for the sugarcane crushed in the previous season and offer ₹3,500 as Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) per tonne for the current season.

In Sangli and Kolhapur districts of the State, approximately 37 sugar mills are unable to commence sugarcane crushing, as the SSS, wielding significant influence in these districts, opposes sugarcane cutting until their demands are met.

SSP President and former MP Raju Shetti said, “During the last season, sugar mills reaped substantial profits due to the surge in sugar prices post-April. The balance sheets of many mills reflect this reality. The 37 sugar mills in Sangli and Kolhapur districts, after crushing about 3 crore tonnes of sugarcane, generated approximately ₹1,200 crore, which is concentrated among 37 families. These mills, predominantly family-run, have titular director boards, and the profits should be distributed among the 15 lakh sugarcane farmers in these districts”.

Shetti emphasised that with sugar prices expected to remain high this season, mills should provide the FRP of ₹3,500 in the current sugarcane season.

He said that SSS will not allow sugarcane cutting and intensify its agitation next week in demands are not accepted.

Millers agitated

State Minister and sugar baron Hasan Mushrif said the State government is working to address the issue and has engaged in discussions with leaders of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS). Mushrif clarified, “Sugar mills are functioning in accordance with the established laws. Some mills may not be in a position to meet the demands put forth by the SSS. This year, sugarcane production is lower, and the crushing season is expected to last only around 100 days. While sugar mills in Karnataka have already commenced their crushing season, those in Sangli and Kolhapur remain at a standstill,” he said.

The State government has refrained from direct intervention in the issue. A significant number of cooperative and private sugar mills in the State are under the influence and management of politicians, predominantly affiliated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. Given the current power dynamics, the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP is in alliance with the BJP and the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena. Influential figures in the sugar industry aligned with the NCP, are urging the State government to take action against the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) to facilitate the resumption of the sugarcane crushing season.