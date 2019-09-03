Mahindra agri launches products for soil care

Mahindra Summit Agriscience, a joint venture between Mahindra Agri Solutions and Sumitomo Corporation Group, Japan, has launched ‘Prakrti by Mahindra’, a new product range for sustainable and organic agriculture.

Prakrti will offer high-quality microbial products in the plant nutrient, insect and disease management categories. These products ensure residue-free fruits and foodgrains and boost agriculture exports.

Ashok Sharma, Managing Director, Mahindra Agri Solutions said the new products will be highly effective in improving the depleting health of soil and enhance yield.

Going forward, he said, the company will enable farmers access innovative solutions.