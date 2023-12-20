Seed and grain processing equipment maker Fowler Westrup India, a Mahyco Group company, has announced the acquisition of Netherland-based Seed Processing Holland (SPH), a global leading producer of advanced seed processing equipment from H2 Equity Partners.

Financials of the deal were not disclosed. Set up in 1957, SPH is based in Enkhuizen, the seed valley in the Netherlands, and provides equipment for seed processing and treatment to seed processors worldwide.

With this strategic acquisition, Fowler Westrup becomes the world’s leading seed and grain processing company and will serve its customers in the vegetable and field crop seed processing segments in different parts of the world with an extended product portfolio and innovative solutions, the company said in a statement.

Logical step

Shardul Kshirsagar, CEO, Fowler Westrup India, said, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of SPH; after the acquisition of Premium Seed Machines in the Netherlands, this is a logical step for us. With this acquisition, Fowler Westrup India, with its “String of Pearls” strategy, takes up a leading position in the industry to provide complete solutions to global seed companies. The high quality of SPH’s solutions reflects the company’s 57 years of dedication to seed processing. With our combined efforts and continued focus on innovation we will be in a stronger position to transform the seed processing industry in partnership with our customers.”

Arjan Kunst, CEO, SPH, said, “We are proud of SPH and of what we have achieved together with all our loyal employees and customers worldwide. Our expertise in seed processing technology, our innovative solutions and our experienced employees, combined with the broad engineering and manufacturing capabilities of Fowler Westrup, India will be the next step forward in serving our customer base even better.”

Fowler Westrup delivers cutting edge solutions to the agriculture industry in the field of cleaning, grading, storing, milling, sorting and material handling for processing of seed, grains, pulses, spices, millets and other food commodities for over two decades. Early this year, Fowler Westrup had acquired Premium Seed Machines (PSM) in Medemblik through its wholly owned subsidiary Fowler Westrup (Netherlands) B.V. The company is working to globalise its operations and expand the portfolio to serve the food processing community with its best-in-class technology to enhance productivity and profitability.