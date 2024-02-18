As India strives to emerge as a global leader, the looming threat of soil degradation poses a significant challenge to its agricultural backbone. According to the National Bureau of Soil Survey and Land Use Planning, 30 per cent of India’s soil totalling 146.8 million hectares, is already degraded. If not addressed promptly, this could have severe consequences on food security and the livelihoods of millions. Despite technological advancements boosting food production, soil degradational demands urgent attention through a combination of policy interventions and innovative solutions.

The state of India’s soil

The statistics reveal a grim reality – 29 per cent of degraded soil is lost to the sea, 61 per cent is transferred from one location to another, and 10 per cent is deposited in reservoirs. Even as India is the second-largest producer of farm produce globally, with self-sufficiency in food production, the long-term outlook is concerning. India’s 2.4 per cent share of the world’s land area is tasked with feeding 18 per cent of the global population. The degradation of soil threatens the nation’s economic, environmental, and health dimensions, necessitating immediate action.

Digital agriculture

In the era of digital agriculture, farmers are embracing technology to enhance yields and streamline operations. Digital soil health cards have emerged as a vital tool in this transformation. These cards offer comprehensive insights into soil health, including nutrient levels, pH, and organic matter content. The information empowers farmers to make informed decisions regarding fertilizer application, irrigation, and overall farm management practices.

Evolution of soil testing methods

The traditional method of soil testing, involving sample collection and laboratory analysis, has encountered its limitations. However, with the advent of technology, particularly in the form of Internet of Things (IoT) and satellite-based soil testing, a new era of efficient and transformative soil health assessment has emerged.

Laboratory-based soil testing has long been the benchmark for accuracy. While reliable, it comes at a cost – both in terms of time and finances. The intricate process, though valuable, is not always practical for farmers seeking real-time insights into their soil health.

IoT-based soil testing brings a significant shift by deploying sensors directly into the soil. These sensors collect dynamic data on nutrient levels, pH, and moisture content. The real-time data is then wirelessly transmitted to a cloud-based platform, allowing for the generation of a comprehensive digital soil health card. This method not only saves valuable time but also provides farmers with actionable insights for timely interventions.

Satellite-based soil testing takes efficiency to a broader scale. Utilising satellite imagery, this method allows for the mapping of nutrient levels and other soil properties across extensive areas. The result is a personalised digital soil health card for individual farms, enabling precision farming on a large scale.

Challenges and solutions

While the benefits of digital soil health cards through IoT and satellite-based testing are substantial, addressing certain challenges is essential for their widespread acceptance.

Cost of sensors and data transmission: Recognising the importance of affordability, ongoing efforts should focus on reducing the cost of sensors and data transmission to make this technology accessible to a broader spectrum of farmers.

Limited internet access in rural areas: Infrastructure development is pivotal to ensuring seamless data transmission. Governments and private entities must collaborate to enhance internet connectivity in rural areas, ensuring that farmers, regardless of location, can harness the benefits of digital soil health cards.

Farmer training on utilising digital soil health cards: To maximise the potential of IoT and satellite-based testing, investments in farmer education are crucial. Training programs should be designed to empower farmers with the knowledge and skills needed to interpret and apply the insights derived from digital soil health cards effectively.

Government Initiatives

The Indian government’s proactive stance in launching a programme to provide digital soil health cards to every farmer underscores a commitment to leveraging technology for agricultural progress. This initiative not only promotes sustainability but also aligns with the broader vision of a digitally empowered farming community.

Potential benefits

Embracing IoT and satellite-based soil testing through digital soil health cards holds multifaceted benefits for the agricultural sector:

Increased crop yields: The real-time insights provided by IoT and satellite-based testing enable farmers to implement precision agriculture, optimizing crop management for enhanced yields.

Reduced fertilizer use: Precision farming, guided by accurate soil data, allows for optimal fertilizer application, reducing costs and mitigating environmental impact.

Improved water quality: Efficient irrigation management, facilitated by precise soil moisture data, contributes to better water usage, promoting both environmental conservation and water quality.

Reduced greenhouse gas emissions: The adoption of advanced farming techniques, driven by digital soil health cards, can lead to more sustainable practices, subsequently reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Conclusion

In adopting IoT and satellite-based soil testing, agriculture is on the verge of a technological revolution. The efficiency, accuracy, and scalability these methods provide are essential for guiding agriculture toward a sustainable and productive future. As challenges are tackled and governments invest in these technologies, the idea of every farm having digital soil health cards isn’t just a potential outcome but a necessity to ensure food security and environmental sustainability.

The author is founder and CEO, Satyukt Analytics

