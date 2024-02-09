BRS MLC K Kavitha on February 09 expressed happiness on decision to confer Bharat Ratna to Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. She said that PV Narasimha Rao Garu is the son of the soil of Telangana.
“...PV Narasimha Rao Garu is the son of the soil of Telangana...We have installed PV Narasimha Rao Garu’s statue in places like Australia...Today it (Bharat Ratna) is being given, we are very happy,” said K Kavitha.
Video: ANI
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.