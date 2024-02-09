BRS MLC K Kavitha on February 09 expressed happiness on decision to confer Bharat Ratna to Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. She said that PV Narasimha Rao Garu is the son of the soil of Telangana.

“...PV Narasimha Rao Garu is the son of the soil of Telangana...We have installed PV Narasimha Rao Garu’s statue in places like Australia...Today it (Bharat Ratna) is being given, we are very happy,” said K Kavitha.

Video: ANI