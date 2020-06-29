Market for organic products to cross ₹2,000 crore next year

Samsung Tab S6 Lite: A relatively affordable tablet with obvious compromises
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
The domestic market for organic products in India will cross the ₹2,000-crore mark by 2021 as the Covid-19 pandemic has boosted the prospects of such products, said Bijumon Kurian, President, Manarcadu Social Service Society (MASS), a collective of more than 5,000 organic farmers across Kerala and one of the largest producers and exporters of organic products in the country.
He was addressing a webinar organised by MASS in association with Planton, a leading player in the organic sector in the domestic market, on the prospects of setting up organic retail shops across the country in the wake of the current financial crisis due to Covid-19 and the increasing number of returnees from Gulf countries.
Now, consumers can find out the place of origin of the organic products using the QR code on the labels. Considering the growth prospects in the domestic market, MASS has launched Organicbizz, which will market the organic products of MASS, including pulses, coffee, spices, dry fruits and ready-to-eat products, he said.
Sreekumar MS, CEO, MASS, said as synthetic pesticides are not used in organic farming, organic products have more than 25 per cent nutritional value compared to conventional products. However, consumers have to ensure that the products are from certified customers. Organic products are slightly expensive but considering the hefty hospital bills footed by the users of non-organic products in the long run, use of organic products is the best bet.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
A young entrepreneur turns cigarette waste into finished products
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Given that a term plan is a plain-vanilla life insurance policy, there are many products in the market at ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 extend their rally; traders should remain watchful
Do not rush to exit when delisting offers come up in depressed markets
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...