Market for organic products to cross ₹2,000 crore next year

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on June 29, 2020 Published on June 29, 2020

The domestic market for organic products in India will cross the ₹2,000-crore mark by 2021 as the Covid-19 pandemic has boosted the prospects of such products, said Bijumon Kurian, President, Manarcadu Social Service Society (MASS), a collective of more than 5,000 organic farmers across Kerala and one of the largest producers and exporters of organic products in the country.

He was addressing a webinar organised by MASS in association with Planton, a leading player in the organic sector in the domestic market, on the prospects of setting up organic retail shops across the country in the wake of the current financial crisis due to Covid-19 and the increasing number of returnees from Gulf countries.

Now, consumers can find out the place of origin of the organic products using the QR code on the labels. Considering the growth prospects in the domestic market, MASS has launched Organicbizz, which will market the organic products of MASS, including pulses, coffee, spices, dry fruits and ready-to-eat products, he said.

Sreekumar MS, CEO, MASS, said as synthetic pesticides are not used in organic farming, organic products have more than 25 per cent nutritional value compared to conventional products. However, consumers have to ensure that the products are from certified customers. Organic products are slightly expensive but considering the hefty hospital bills footed by the users of non-organic products in the long run, use of organic products is the best bet.

