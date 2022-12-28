The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given the Type Certification approvals for AG 365, a multi-utility agricultural drone developed by Marut Drones.

“AG 365 is extensively tested on over 1.5 lakh acres and optimised for performance to be used in agriculture. It was also tested for crop specific spraying SOPs (standard operating procedures) with top agriculture universities and research institutes,” said Marut Drones’ Founder Prem Kumar Vislawath.

The certification from the Central agency would make the model eligible for unsecured loans of ₹10 lakh each from the Agri Infrastructure Fund at an interest of 5-6 per cent.

“Prospective buyers can also get access to a subsidy of 50-100 per cent from the Union government,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

An authorised remote pilot training organisation (RPTO) can impart remote pilot training to people that seek to acquire a remote pilot certificate under Rule 34 of Drone Rules 2021.

