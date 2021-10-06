MCX moves SEBI for options in Comdex

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
MCX, the country’s largest commodity exchange, has moved SEBI to allow options trading in commodity indices following good traction for futures on commodity indices (Comdex) which completed one year of trading.
The exchange has moved the proposal to market regulator SEBI, which will take it up at its board meeting and announce a detailed framework, said sources.
Following this, exchanges have to develop the product and file a separate application with SEBI for approval, they said.
Compared to futures, the quantum of investment needed for trading in options is lower as investors need to pay only the premium on their trading positions. This also leads to lower margin requirements.
Moreover, options contract will be cash-settled and investors need not worry about it devolving on futures segment or taking physical delivery of commodities.
The futures trading in Bulldex started last August while that of Metldex was launched in October 2020.
The open interest in futures on commodity indices in MCX has been increasing steadily, particularly after SEBI imposed peak margin.
The open interest on Bulldex had increased to 2,271 lots last month against 1,103 lots in April. However, the average daily turnover has fallen to ₹159 crore from ₹175 crore in the same period as bullion prices have remained less volatile.
Similarly, open interest in Meltdex increased to 920 lots last month from 541 lots in April while average daily turnover was up at ₹163 crore from ₹85 crore in the same period.
In general, the turnover on commodity exchanges has remained almost stagnant due to higher trading cost and fewer product launches.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...