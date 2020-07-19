MCX to launch new trading software from July 27

A day after postponing it indefinitely, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has announced that the new trading software will go live on July 27.

The upgraded software comes with the feature to accept negative bids. In order to familiarise traders and members with the the new software, MCX had conducted mock trading from July 11-18. Based on the request from members another mock trading session will be conducted on July 25 before going live with the new software, said the exchange in a statement.

On Friday, the exchange had decided not to go live with its new software from July 20 and said it will communicate the new date through a separate circular. The exchange recently attracted investors’ wrath for settling its April crude contract at negative ₹2,884 a barrel, leading to a loss of ₹435 crore.

It advised all members to actively participate in the mock trading to avoid any issues when the new trading software goes live.