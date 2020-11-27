Mirra’s filter coffee making in-roads in TN market

After focussing on institutional sales of the coffee bean for decades, Mother Mirra Group of Companies has forayed into the retail space with its filter coffee brand ‘Mirra’s’.

The company with coffee plantations located at Coorg in Karnataka is planning to leverage its brand presence at Coimbatore and Chennai in TN before expanding to other cities and States.

Sundar Subramaniam, Managing Director, Mother Mirra Group said online sales of Mirra’s coffee products recorded a huge surge between April and November, without quantifying the volume.

“Thanks to our online presence and tie-up with departmental stores and supermarkets, we saw the sales momentum pick-up during the lockdown phase. It (on-line sales volume) was around 5 tonnes a month. We are now looking to appoint distributors in Coimbatore and Chennai for our range of products, which primarily includes 12 variants of roasted filter coffee powder, pepper, cardamom, honey and wood-pressed oil to start with.

“We will soon be rolling out “Mirra’s Green Coffee”, Subramaniam told BusinessLine, highlighting some of the health benefits of Green Coffee. “The market is nascent in India; we foresee huge opportunities in this space. Further, we have an edge over other players as the bean is sourced from single estate.”

While gearing up to meet the demand on the retail front, the Group has in the last one-two months registered growth in institutional sales with the opening up of the hospitality industry and on the export front. “The Indian diaspora in Singapore and New Zealand have developed a taste for Mirra’s filter coffee powder. Our monthly export volume is around 20 tonnes.”

Notwithstanding these transitions, the Group, according to its MD is so looking to acquire coffee estates in the Coorg region. “Our estate is spread over 175 acres. We are looking to add another 100 acres,” Subramaniam said.