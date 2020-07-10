Mixed trend in spot rubber

Spot rubber concluded at the positive zone on Friday. RSS4 firmed up to ₹125.00 (124.00) per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The trend was mixed as ISNR 20 and latex closed unchanged amidst dull volumes.

According to reports, the Covid-19 is expected to continue impacting on global economic activities and the demand for natural rubber as the infected cases are still on the increase in several countries, including major NR consuming countries such as India and the US. There is also an increasing concern over the possibility of a second wave of the pandemic.

In futures, the July contracts weakened to ₹126.11 (126.16) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The contracts were down by 0.04 per cent with a volume of 5 lots and total trade value of ₹6.31 lakhs.

RSS 3 (spot) inched up to ₹114.10 (114.07) per kg at Bangkok. Its July futures firmed up to ₹100.67 (100.52) and August to ₹101.59 (101.56) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). SMR 20 improved to ₹89.36 (88.71) and latex 60 per cent to ₹83.73 (83.53) per kg at Kualalumpur.

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS4:125.00 (124.00); RSS5: 121.00 (120.00); ISNR20: 106.00 (106.00) and Latex (60 per cent drc): 81.50 (81.50).