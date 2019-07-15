Agri Business

Mixed trend in sugar prices

Updated on July 15, 2019

Sugar prices at Vashi ruled mixed and remained steady at naka and mill level on Monday on routine activities. At Vashi S-grade gained by ₹5-10 and M-grade declined by ₹4-5 as per quality. At Vashi inventory was about 120 truck loads. Fright rates were steady at ₹70-95 per quintal. On Saturday evening 18-20 mills sold about 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,100 - ₹3,120 a quintal of (S-grade and ₹3,120-3,170 of M-grade.The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates : S-grade ₹3,182-3,232 and M-grade ₹3,210-3,312 Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,160-3,210 and M-grade ₹3,195-3,285.

