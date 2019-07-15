Mixed trend in sugar prices

Sugar prices at Vashi ruled mixed and remained steady at naka and mill level on Monday on routine activities. At Vashi S-grade gained by ₹5-10 and M-grade declined by ₹4-5 as per quality. At Vashi inventory was about 120 truck loads. Fright rates were steady at ₹70-95 per quintal. On Saturday evening 18-20 mills sold about 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,100 - ₹3,120 a quintal of (S-grade and ₹3,120-3,170 of M-grade.The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates : S-grade ₹3,182-3,232 and M-grade ₹3,210-3,312 Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,160-3,210 and M-grade ₹3,195-3,285.