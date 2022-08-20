Mizoram exports pineapples to Dubai

Mizoram has for the first time exported pineapples grown in the state to Dubai, an official said.

Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia on Friday flagged off the consignment of 230 kg of pineapples grown by farmers at Sialhawk village in Khawzawl district to Dubai.

Speaking on the occasion, Tawnluia, who is also the local MLA, said that preparation is going on to export Sialhawk pineapples to Qatar's capital Doha and Bahrain.

He said that the state government would take steps to construct link roads to all pineapple farms within his constituency and also efforts would be made to find market for the farmers if they harvest more.

State Horticulture development board vice chairman and ruling Mizo National Front legislator F Lalnunmawia hailed the development as a milestone in the history of Mizoram.

According to Horticulture department secretary K Lalthawmmawia, the pineapples were bought by Fair Exports (I) Private Limited, a division of Lulu Group International, in Mumbai and they will be shipped to Dubai, he said.

He said that another 900 kg of pineapples from Sialhawk would also be shipped to Dubai, and 740 kg each to Qatar and Bahrain within a short time from now.

He added that the farmers have to make constant efforts and maintain quality and value-added pineapples to sustain in the global market.

Villagers of Sialhawk began pineapple cultivation in 2002 and around 320 families have harvested 6,400 quintals of pineapples worth ₹95 lakh last year.