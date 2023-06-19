The monsoon deficit has narrowed to 37 per cent from 47 per cent in the last three days due to heavy rainfall in Gujarat and Rajasthan. But, as many as 70 per cent of the land in the country has below-normal rainfall, so far as the monsoon has been stalled since June 11. The weather bureau has predicted monsoon to resume its journey from Monday.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of south west monsoon over some more parts of south peninsular India, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during next 2-3 days,” India Meteorological Department said this morning. The cyclonic circulation over north-east Bihar and the neighbourhood persists. However, the trough now runs from this cyclonic circulation to south Chhattisgarh across Jharkhand, at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists, according to the IMD bulletin.

The pan India rainfall deficit in the current monsoon season (June-September), which was 47 per cent of the long period average (LPA) until June 16, has narrowed to 37 per cent of LPA until June 18. Monsoon onset was delayed by a week this year as it reached Kerala June 8 and has been stalled for the last eight days.

Rajasthan, which reported 18 per cent above normal rains between June 1-16, is now surplus with 220 per cent as of June 19 as cyclone Biparjoy has caused heavy rainfall in south and western regions of the state. Similarly, Gujarat has 204 per cent above normal rainfall until Sunday (since June 1), against 84 per cent until June 16.

Another region that has received heavy rainfall is the union territory of Andaman and Nicobar where monsoon precipitation is 60 per cent higher. Punjab, Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim are the other states with positive rainfall.

Due to the cyclone (after landfall in Gujarat) moving north-west of Rajasthan, IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over west Madhya Pradesh on June 19-20 and isolated heavy rainfall over south-west Uttar Pradesh on June 20. Both West MP and West UP have reported 83 per cent below normal rainfall as on June 18.

