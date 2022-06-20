Monsoon gathers momentum, covers most of MP, Bihar, Odisha and south-east UP

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an intense spell of rainfall along the west coast under the influence of offshore trough and strong westerly winds over the next four days.

More importantly, the monsoon has gathered momentum to cover most parts of Madhya Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar and parts of south-east Uttar Pradesh. The remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, Bay of Bengal, and Chhattisgarh have also gained as a result, an IMD press release said.

The national weather forecaster said no significant change in the maximum temperature is likely until Wednesday over north-west India, while a similar situation is likely over the rest of the country until the weekend.

Under the influence of the monsoon, thunderstorms accompanied by isolated showers are likely to continue over north, central and east India until Wednesday.

Influence of trough

The IMD has warned that under the influence of the trough and strong westerly winds along the West Coast, widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning are likely over Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Kerala and Mahe besides Lakshadweep. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until the weekend.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over north Interior Karnataka and Saurashtra on Wednesday and Thursday, coastal Andhra Pradesh during Monday to Wednesday and over Telangana and Rayalaseema till Tuesday.

Under the influence of the western disturbance at middle tropospheric levels and south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea to northwest India at lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is likely to continue over the Western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit- Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand); scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over adjoining plains (Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh & Rajasthan) until Tuesday.

13 cm rainfall in Chennai suburb

Over the last 24 hours ending 8:30 a.m on Monday, isolated to very heavy rainfall occurred over Assam and Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Tripura, east Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and heavy rainfall over Rajasthan, Sikkim, Coastal and south Interior Karnataka, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Konkan and Goa, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and West Madhya Pradesh.

The IMD said Amarpur in Tripura’s Gomati district received 18 cm rainfall, the highest in the country, followed by Neora in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, which received 17 cm rainfall.

West Tambaram in suburban Chennai in Tamil Nadu received 13 cm rainfall, while Taramani and Korattur regions in Chennai city received 11 cm of rainfall each.