Monsoon may revive in Bay tomorrow

The monsoon is expected to revive over parts of South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and adjoining Central Bay, on Wednesday. After entering the South-East Bay this season on the wings of super cyclone Amphan on May 18, the monsoon had stalled after the destructive storm spun away and hit West Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that conditions are expected to become favourable for the monsoon to enter more parts of the Bay from Wednesday. To the other side of the South Peninsula, indications are that the Arabian Sea would also witness some action alongside.

Heavy rain for South

A cyclonic circulation has been doing the rounds off the Kerala coast and over the Lakshadweep Islands over the past few days. This is expected to bring heavy rainfall at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala on Thursday and Friday.

Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 45-55 km/hr (almost depression strength) may prevail over South-East Arabian Sea and the Maldives-Lakshadweep area on Saturday and Sunday, indicating the possibility of strengthening of the circulation. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into this area on both days.

Rain alert

Scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers have been forecast over Lakshadweep and the entire South Peninsula during this period. Heavy to very heavy rainfall would continue over Coastal Karnataka and Kerala. Isolated to scattered rain/thundershowers are likely over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The IMD had earler factored in a delay of four days on account of super cyclone Amphan effect and has said that the seasonal rains would arrive here around June 5 with a model error of four days. Meanwhile, a rogue circulation emerging midway off Somalia is seen throwing a spanner in the works.

Nearer home, a persisting circulation nearer over the South-East Arabian Sea, off Kerala and over Lakshadweep has been engaging the IMD’s attention for several days now. Several global models have latched on to it, depicting it as a potential harbinger of the monsoon into mainland India.

Arabian Sea storm?

They see the circulation converting itself into a low-pressure area into the first week of June, and going on to intensify over the warm waters of the South-East Arabian Sea around Lakshadweep. The sea surface temperatures there are 30-31 degrees Celsius, ideal for its further growth even into storm strength.

On the monsoon track, Sri Lanka, the next stop, may witness showers or thundershowers over the western, Sabaragamuwa, central and southern provinces. Heavy falls above 10 cm are likely at some places.