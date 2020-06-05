Monsoon picking up pace in Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal

The monsoon is picking up pace both in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal and brought fresh clouds on Friday afternoon. In fact, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of strong winds clocking at 40-50 km/hr along the monsoon track over these oceans from Saturday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely for Kerala, Konkan & Goa along the West Coast on Saturday while it would be heavy over hills of West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manpur, Mizoram and Tripura on Saturday. The monsoon would thus have recovered smartly from the draining effect of Cyclone Nisarga.

The IMD assessed that conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of the monsoon into some more parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Central Arabian Sea, South-West and East-Central Bay of Bengal, entire South-East Bay and parts of West-Central Bay during next two days.

More rain in Central India

This will culminate in the formation of a fresh low-pressure area off the coast of Myanmar around Monday, which, according to latest IMD model runs, would initially travel to the North Bay of Bengal and spread itself over an area that covers the East Coast right down to the South to Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Monsoon westerlies from the Arabian Sea flowing into the low would pour it down along the West Coast and Central India while easterlies fanning into East India push rains into East India and even North-West India where they would run into an incoming western disturbance scaling up the rains even further.

Blocked by the monsoon easterlies, the strong western disturbance might just dip into the North-East Arabian Sea to scoop up a low-pressure area of its own off Saurashtra & Kutch, per the IMD outlook valid until June 15. This will bring also into the Gujarat even as the Bay low weakens over Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, a remnant low-pressure area from erstwhile severe cyclone Nisarga over North-East Madhya Pradesh brought rain over Central India during the 24 hours ending on Friday morning while a prevailing western disturbance presided over a wet spell over parts of adjoining North-West India.

Significant rainfall amount recorded (5 cm or more) include: Kailashahar and Harnai-13 each; Varanasi-11; Rewa-10; Satna-9; Shanti Niketan-8; Sidhi and Long Island-7 each; Sagar, Damoh, Silchar, Agartala, Mumbai (Colaba), Maya Bandar and Nancowry-6 each; Raisen, Patna, Mumbai (Santacruz), Matheran, Shirali and Cannur-5 each.