Monthly agri-input sales on nurture.farm’s e-commerce platform tops Rs 100 cr

Feb 8

Nurture.farm, the agri-tech services platform of UPL Ltd, has claimed that its e-commerce platform nurture.retail has emerged as the country’s biggest and fastest growing agri-input marketplace.

Launched in January 2021, the nurture.retail platform has over 50,000 retailers and over 1,000 products, and has crossed monthly transactions of over Rs 100 crore, the company said on Tuesday.

nurture.retail said it is transforming the agri-input marketplace by connecting retailers and dealers with manufacturers digitially. It allows input retailers and distributors to buy pesticides (insecticides, herbicides, fungicides), fertilisers and other nutrition and biological products, farming equipment, seeds and cattle feed directly from manufacturers. It is operational in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Over 12 manufacturers, including SWAL, UPL, Godrej Agrovet, Yara International, Sulphur Mills, Best Agro Life, Neptune Pumps, IPL Biological, Eagle seeds, Raccolto, Spraywell Agro, Agriown and Goldking sell their products through the platform. With over Rs 100 crore worth of inventory sold per month via the platform, retailers can pre-order products to meet demand at the best prices, it said in a statement.

Dhruv Sawhney, Business Head and COO, nurture.farm said: “At nurture.retail, we have developed India’s largest trustworthy platform for 50,000 agri-retailers and dealers, who now have direct access to manufacturers, leading to fair prices and authentic products for farmers. Not only is this helping us strengthen the agriculture ecosystem, but the development of this space through digitisation is also creating diverse and meaningful work opportunities for individuals from the rural backdrop.”