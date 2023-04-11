Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd is gearing up to strengthen its value-added dairy play with aggressive plans to launch nearly 100 products in the next three years.

The leading milk and milk products major, on Wednesday, announced its new portfolio with over 15 new products for the summer season of 2023. The company is foraying into ready-to-consume custard format. It has also launched two ready-to-drink coke coffees variants besides ten new ice creams products. In addition, the company has enriched its Nutrifit Curd offering with Vitamins A & D.

Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. said, “In the next 3 years, we aim to introduce over 100 new products in order to reaffirm our position as one of the leading and consumer-centric dairy players in India; this year marks the beginning of this journey.”

“Given the diversity and evolution being witnessed in the needs and preferences of our consumers, we have embarked upon a journey to tap into new product spaces and categories. The introduction of these new products couldn’t have been timed any better as we move towards sprucing up our dairy products portfolio,” he added.

New products

The company said that it is developing new products basis deep consumer insights, aimed at tapping into indulgence and convenience spaces along-with the evolving consumption occasions.

The newly introduced range will be available across major markets of the company through both traditional and new-age distribution channels, it added

Ready-to- consume Custard has been launched in vanilla-flavour (200 ml pack size, priced at ₹40), available in Delhi NCR and metro cities through both traditional and new-age distribution channels. Meanwhile, Cappuccino and Latte are available in. 200 ml pack size at ₹30).