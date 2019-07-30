MPEDA bets big on exports of live seafood by air

‘Merge MTNL with BSNL’
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Realising the export potential of chilled and live marine foods in the overseas markets, the Marine Products Exports Development Authority (MPEDA) is looking at the possibility of sending such shipments by air.
The agency has sought the Civil Aviation Ministry's intervention to facilitate logistical requirement for such consignments through the airports.
“Considering the higher unit value realisation of such cargoes, we are hopeful that the Ministry's involvement will be quite helpful in boosting exports of seafood in fresh and live forms, and thereby enhancing the share of live and chilled marine products in the country's seafood export basket”, KS Srinivas, Chairman, MPEDA said.
To discuss the proposal, the Ministry has convened a meeting with major airports, airline operators and other stakeholders and has also formed a task force to steer forward actionable points that would be helpful to propel the export of live and chilled marine products to different destinations.
The export trade of live and chilled marine products -world over contributes around 20 per cent of the total seafood exports. However, the share of live and chilled marine products in India's total marine products exports is just 2 per cent.
As per the provisional figure 2018-19, India exported 27,253 tonnes of live and chilled items valued at Rs 996.62 crore ($143.85 million).
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
