Nashik traders stay away from auction again

While traders in Nashik district stayed away from onion auctions for the second consecutive day, onion prices in the wholesale market dropped across the State. Onion farmers have threatened an agitation if auctioning at APMC markets are not resumed in the next two days.

Traders in Nashik, which is India’s onion hub and houses Asia’s biggest onion market in Lasalgaon have decided to stay away from onion auction. They are protesting the Centre’s decision to impose stock limits of 25 tonnes on wholesalers and two tonnes on retailers till December 31 to control the soaring price of the bulb.

Nashik district sub-registrar held meetings with onion traders and farmers to address their concerns, but traders are firm on their resolve to boycott auctions. According to traders they have onion stock and will go to the market only when the stock is sold out. Traders say that the government should not have put restrictions on stocks considering the volume of trade in Nashik district. Daily about 80,000 tonnes onion is traded with overall turnover of about ₹40-50 crore. With stock restrictions onion trading will become cumbersome they say.

Bharat Dighole, President, Maharashtra State Onion Growers’ Association said that farmers are in need of cash considering the beginning of rabbi sowing and upcoming festival season. The Association will launch state-wide agitation if auctions at APMCs are not resumed, said Dighole.