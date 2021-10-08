National Digital Livestock Mission blueprint unveiled

Scripting a survival
Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Balyan has said the livestock sector is poised for a major leap after implementation of the National Digital Livestock Mission (NDLM).
Launching the mission’s blueprint at the NDDB headquarters in Anand on Thursday, the Minister said the objective of the mission is to create a farmer-centric, technology-enabled ecosystem, where the farmers are able to realise better income through livestock activities with the right information.
NDLM is a digital platform being developed jointly by DAHD and NDDB on the foundation of the existing Information Network for Animal Productivity and Health (INAPH).
Balyan said, “The livestock sector has a unique combination of being the backbone of rural livelihood. The growth would have been a lot better if there were concerted efforts to harmonise programmes across the country in order to create an ecosystem that is conducive for growth of the sector.”
Meenesh Shah, Chairman, NDDB, stated that the bedrock of NDLM will be the unique identification of all livestock.
“The farmers will be able to effortlessly access the markets, irrespective of their location or holdings through this digital platform. This system will also include robust animal breeding systems, nutrition, disease surveillance, disease control programmes and a traceability mechanism for animals and animal products,” Shah stated.
