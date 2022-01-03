National Fishworkers’ Forum demands withdrawal of CRZ 2019 amendments

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Raising strong objections against Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) 2019 amendments, the National Fishworkers’ Forum (NFF) has demanded its immediate withdrawal in order to avoid further damage to the ecosystem and displacement of the coastal communities from their existing livelihoods.
In a letter to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Olencio Simoes and Jackson Pollayil, general secretary and treasurer, respectively, of NFF, pointed out that the Union Government brought in an important facet which was missing in the 1991 notification “livelihood security of the fisher and other coastal communities”.
National Fishworkers Forum urges MPs to defer Indian Marine Fisheries Bill, 2021
The main objective of the notification is to ensure livelihood security to the fisher communities and other local communities living in the coastal areas, to conserve and protect coastal stretches, its unique environment and its marine area. The objective is to promote development through a sustainable manner based on scientific principles taking into account the dangers of natural hazards in the coastal areas, sea level rise due to global warming.
However, it is evident that the intention of the amendment is to remove the restrictions on ESA (Ecologically Sensitive Areas) and TW (Territorial Waters) and further allow extractive industries, like oil, gas and hydrocarbon exploration ventures in the mangroves, swamps and also the coastal fishing grounds, which will invariably affect the livelihoods of the coastal community.
According to NFF, the prior experience with regard to exploratory drilling operations has proved to be disastrous in the coastal areas. After exploration, the oil and natural gas wells are abandoned and that destroys the seabed and the fishery resources.
National Fishworkers Forum flays draft Fisheries Policy 2020
There are numerous CRZ violations and only very few actions were addressed. Given such a scenario, NFF maintains that the present amendments will only lead to further violations. The Forum demanded that the authorities take immediate action against the existing violations and submit the report in the public domain before granting any new clearance.
Besides, the amendments do not include the factor of public hearing and public consultation in areas inhabited or used by coastal communities, which also include coastal cities. The period of 60 days for public hearings and including objections and comments is scarce and not equitable to all stakeholders.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...