National weather forecast and temperatures: Saturday, January 25 

Comfort stations to the rescue
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country except the hills of North-West India and the North-Eastern States, where isolated to scattered rain is likely till tomorrow (Sunday). Surface winds with speeds ranging from 5 to 15 km/hr are likely to blow over the plains of North India till tonight (Saturday), ruling out dense fog. But they may weaken from tomorrow, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Minimum (night) temperatures may fall by 2 to 3 degree Celsius over East India and no significant change in temperatures is forecast over the rest of the country during the next two to three days. New Delhi was hazy at 18 deg Celsius at 11 am this (Saturday) morning. Fog is forecast tomorrow (Sunday) morning, becoming sunny in the afternoon. Shallow to moderate fog in the morning hours is forecast for Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya during the next three days and over Odisha today and tomorrow, the IMD said.
The background for the emerging weather conditions over the North and East of the country is provided by the arrival of a fresh and active western disturbance into North-West India from tomorrow (Sunday) night. It is expected to cause fairly widespread to widespread rain/snow over the hills of the region with isolated heavy rain/snow over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Western disturbances, which originate from the Mediterranean/Caspian Sea, causing rainfall over Punjab or Uttar Pradesh, seem to come in succession at intervals of two to five days while they last. At other times, it is usual for periods of one to two weeks to be continuously free from such western disturbances in any month.
Roughly on one half of the occasions, the activity of western disturbances is confined to Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, while during the remaining spells the weather
extends to the South also. On an average there are six to seven disturbances per month moving across India during the winter, and creating associated weather (rain/snow in the hills, thundershowers in the plains).
On Tuesday and Wednesday (January 28 and 29), the active western disturbance will cause isolated to scattered rain/thunderstorms and scattered to fairly widespread rain/thunderstorms may wade into the adjoining plains of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, while it would be isolated to scattered over Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh and East India. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and hail may visit isolated places over the rest of the plains on Monday and Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the southern parts of the country continued to see day temperatures shoot beyond the January normal by 3 to 5 degree Celsius, mainly over Kerala and Karnataka. Yesterday (Friday), the day's maximum of 37.6 degree Celsius was recorded at Karwar (Coastal Karnataka). Early outlook by global models have suggested that South India will warm up faster than the North this summer. On Friday, the lowest minimum temperature in the plains of the country, of 3.2 deg Celsius, was recorded at Amritsar and Churu (West Rajasthan). Chennai was hazy at 29 degree Celsius at 11.45 am this (Saturday) morning; Mumbai partly cloudy at a much higher 32 degree Celsius; and Bengaluru, at 26 degree Celsius, under a mix of sun and clouds.
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
An initiative to build groundwater reserves has turned farmers’ fortunes in Raigad district
To empower rural women and provide them employment, a new group enterprise model has taken shape in Bilaspur, ...
Village women in Punjab are being nudged to revive the dying craft of weaving the ‘azarband’
UltraTech Cement reported an about 89 per cent YoY jump in consolidated net profits for the December 2019 ...
In the quarter ending December 2019, JSW Steel’s performance was hit by theeconomic slowdown . Consolidated ...
Go for only those loans that create assets and can be a future source of money
Despite weak growth in revenue in the December 2019 quarter numbers reported on Wednesday, the L&T stock ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
In the 1920s, the Shillong-Sohra road was merely a dirt track used by horse carts and people travelling on ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...